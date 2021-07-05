Wimbledon 2021: Novak Djokovic beats Cristian Garin in last 16
Published
Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a record-equalling 20th men's Grand Slam title with a routine last-16 win against Chile's Cristian Garin.Full Article
Published
Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a record-equalling 20th men's Grand Slam title with a routine last-16 win against Chile's Cristian Garin.Full Article
Novak Djokovic reached his 50th Grand Slam quarter-final on Monday with a straight-sets victory over Chile's Cristian Garin at..
Novak Djokovic continues his bid for a record-equalling 20th men's Grand Slam title with a routine last-16 win against Chile's..