The UK has recorded another 27,334 coronavirus cases and nine related deaths, according to the latest government figures.Full Article
UK records another 27,334 coronavirus cases and nine related deaths
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Coronavirus in numbers: UK cases rise by 27,334
PA - Press Association STUDIO
As of 9am on Monday, there had been a further 27,334 lab-confirmed Covid-19 cases in the UK, the Government said.The Government..
More coverage
Russia reports record coronavirus deaths
MENAFN.com
(MENAFN - Gulf Times) Russia said yesterday that it would not impose a new lockdown despite reporting a record number of..
-
‘Lourdes Nights’ to draw pilgrims to French shrine after pandemic closure
CNA
-
All-Ireland Primate: Government revealed First Communion delay in ‘grossly disrespectful’ way
CNA
-
Coronavirus: India third country where death toll crossed 4 lakh
MENAFN.com
-
Russia rejects new lockdown despite record virus deaths
MENAFN.com