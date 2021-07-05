Boris Johnson has confirmed that England's so-called "Freedom Day" - initially planned for 21 June - is likely to go ahead on Monday 19 July.Full Article
From self-isolation to mass events - every rule that's set to change on 'Freedom Day'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
The Calamity And Carnival Of Fascist Oppression And Corruption Under Sheikh Hasina – OpEd
Eurasia Review
The calamity and carnival of fascist oppression, corruption, decadence and degeneration under Hasina are of catastrophic..