Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks dead after falling, hitting head on concrete
Published
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation said Monday that 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died.Full Article
Published
The Columbus Blue Jackets and Latvian Hockey Federation said Monday that 24-year-old goaltender Matiss Kivlenieks has died.Full Article
Matiss Kivlenieks, a candidate to be the Columbus Blue Jackets' future starting goaltender, died in Michigan after fleeing a hot..
The Columbus Blue Jackets said gaolie Matiss Kivlenieks died Sunday at the age of 24 after sustaining an apparent head injury..
Blue Jackets goalie Matiss Kivlenieks has died as a result of what the team said was a "tragic accident," suffering an apparent..