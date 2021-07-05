Pope Francis in 'good condition' after surgery
The 84-year-old pontiff "responded well" to intestinal surgery, according to the Vatican. Officials previously said the procedure was to treat inflammation of the large colon.Full Article
Pope Francis underwent surgery for symptomatic diverticular stenosis of the colon