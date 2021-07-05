Emma Raducanu's dream run at Wimbledon is over after she was forced to withdraw during her last 16 match against Australian Ajla Tomljanovic.Full Article
Emma Raducanu's Wimbledon run ends as she is forced to withdraw during last 16 match
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Wimbledon day six: Highlights from SW19
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Emma Raducanu lit up the middle Saturday at Wimbledon as her fairytale run continued.The 18-year-old, ranked 338 in the world, only..
More coverage
British teenager Raducanu into Wimbledon last 16
Emma Raducanu's dream debut run at Wimbledon continues into the fourth round with victory over Romania's world number 45 Sorana..
BBC News