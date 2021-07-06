Viktor Babariko: Belarus jails former presidential contender
A Minsk court has found Belarusian opposition figure Viktor Babariko guilty of bribery and tax evasion and sentenced him to 14 years in prison.Full Article
Viktor Babariko, the former chief executive of a Russia-owned bank, aspired to challenge Belarus' authoritarian president,..
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Supreme Court in Belarus on Tuesday sentenced a former contender in the 2020 presidential race to 14..