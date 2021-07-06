Larry Rudolph, who has been Britney Spears' manager for 25 years, has reportedly resigned, amid the controversy surrounding the singer's conservatorship.Full Article
Britney Spears' long-term manager reportedly resigns amid claims singer wants to 'retire'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Britney Spears’ Manager of 25 Years Claims Popstar is Retiring in Resignation Letter
Mediaite
Britney Spears' manager of 25 years, Larry Rudolph, has resigned, according to Deadline, citing the popstar's plan to retire.
-
Britney Spears’ longtime manager resigns, citing singer’s intention to retire from music
Chicago S-T
-
Britney Spears wants to 'officially retire'
IndiaTimes
-
Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigns: Variety
CTV News
-
Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph resigns amid rumors she'll retire
Upworthy
More coverage
Britney Spears' manager resigns and claims the singer 'intends to officially retire'
Cover Video STUDIO
Britney Spears' longtime manager Larry Rudolph has resigned, citing the singer's "intention to officially retire" as his reason for..
-
Britney Spears' longtime manager reportedly quits, citing singer's intent to 'officially retire'
USATODAY.com
-
Pop Star Britney Spears' Longtime Manager Resigns: Variety
Newsmax
-
Britney Spears' manager resigns after 25 years
BBC News
-
Britney Spears' Longtime Manager Says She Intends on Retiring, So He Has Resigned - Read His Statement
Just Jared