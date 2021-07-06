Shubman Gill may miss out on IPL 2021 too, after England series: Report
According to reports, Team India batsman Shubman Gill, who suffered a shin stress fracture could be out of action for three months.Full Article
BCCI has confirmed that there will be no replacements for Shubman Gill in the Test squad for the upcoming England series.
Prithvi Shaw is currently in Sri Lanka with the limited-overs side which will take part in three ODIs and three T20s beginning on..