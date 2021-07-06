Tropical Storm Elsa could reach hurricane strength before blasting Florida
A hurricane watch was issued for parts of Florida's West Coast as Tropical Storm Elsa rolled from Cuba into the warm waters of the Straits of Florida.
Millions of people along Florida's Gulf coast are being warned about Hurricane Elsa, expected to make landfall Tuesday evening...
FOX 4 Rob Manch was at Fort Myers Beach as Tropical Storm Elsa approaches Southwest Florida.