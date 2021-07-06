State pension 'triple lock' rise could cost Sunak extra £3bn a year, watchdog warns

State pension 'triple lock' rise could cost Sunak extra £3bn a year, watchdog warns

Sky News

Published

Chancellor Rishi Sunak might have to stump up an extra £3bn a year if he sticks with the government's "triple lock" pledge on state pensions, according to the UK's fiscal watchdog.

Full Article