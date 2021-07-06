Sha'Carri Richardson not picked for 4x100 relay team, will miss Tokyo Olympics
Sha'Carri Richardson was not selected for the 4x100 relay team after testing positive for marijuana. She will miss the Tokyo Olympics.
The 21-year-old was left off the Team USA's Olympic roster despite her astonishing performance at last month's trials, due to a..
Sha'Carri Richardson will not be going to the Tokyo Olympics.