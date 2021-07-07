Suns beat Bucks in Game 1 of NBA Finals behind stellar backcourt duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker

Chris Paul scored 32 points and Devin Booker had 27 to lead the Suns to a 118-105 win over the Bucks in the series opener.

