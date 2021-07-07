Patty Mills and Cate Campbell named Australia's Tokyo Olympics flag bearers
Patty Mills will become Australia's first Indigenous athlete to carry the flag at an Olympic opening ceremony.Full Article
Basketballer Patty Mills and swimmer Cate Campbell have been selected as the flag bearers for the Australian team in Tokyo.
The shift to morning finals may be the key for Cate Campbell to join men’s top tip Patty Mills at the head of Australia’s..