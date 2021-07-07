Patty Mills named Australia's first Indigenous flag bearer for the Tokyo Olympics
Mills will become the first Indigenous Australian to carry the flag at an Olympic opening ceremony in Tokyo, alongside Cate Campbell.Full Article
