England fans will buy almost seven million pints of beer during Wednesday's Euro 2020 semi-final against Denmark, experts have said.Full Article
England fans to buy 'nearly 7m pints' during Denmark game as Three Lions aim for final
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
England supporters' bus travels around London ahead of semi-final clash
Newsflare STUDIO
A bus emblazoned with England flags and images of fans was spotted travelling around London today (July 7) ahead of the Three..
Harry Kane can guide Three Lions to final against Denmark
Football.london
More coverage
England fans booed as they hijack Italy vs Spain game singin It's Coming Home
Daily Star
England fans are keeping a keen eye on Italy and Spain's Euro 2020 semi-final clash at Wembley, with the winner of the Three Lions'..