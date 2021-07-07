NEET 2021 entrance exam date: Latest update students must know
Published
Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had also claimed that the viral notice claiming that 'NEET 2021 will be held on September 5' is FAKE.Full Article
Published
Recently, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had also claimed that the viral notice claiming that 'NEET 2021 will be held on September 5' is FAKE.Full Article
Lakhs of students across the country are currently waiting for the announcement of registration date of NTA NEET 2021 entrance..
It is expected that the improvement in COVID-19 situation will allow the NTA to soon announce entrance exam dates for JEE Main 2021..