Peter R de Vries: Shooting of investigative reporter stuns Dutch
Published
Peter R de Vries's family and politicians condemn the attack, as he fights for his life in hospital.Full Article
Published
Peter R de Vries's family and politicians condemn the attack, as he fights for his life in hospital.Full Article
Dutch investigative reporter Peter R. de Vries is reportedly clinging to life after getting shot on an Amsterdam street on Tuesday..
Crime reporter Peter De Vries was shot in the head shortly after he left a television studio. He had received several death threats..