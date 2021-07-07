B.C. man guilty of killing Abbotsford teen sentenced to life without parole for 16 years
Published
The man who killed a 13-year-old girl and injured her friend at a high school in Abbotsford, B.C., has been given a life sentence.Full Article
Published
The man who killed a 13-year-old girl and injured her friend at a high school in Abbotsford, B.C., has been given a life sentence.Full Article
A 50-year-old man from Lelant, St Ives has today, Wednesday 23 June, been jailed for murder.
Nigel Honey, of Fore..