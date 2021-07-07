England have beaten Denmark 2-1 in extra time in the semi-final of Euro 2020 at Wembley to progress to their first major final in 55 years.Full Article
England through to first ever Euros final after beating Denmark 2-1 in extra time
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Fans climb double-decker bus in Piccadilly, London after England clinches Euro 2020 finals berth
Newsflare STUDIO
England bested Denmark 2-1 on Wednesday, July 7 in extra time to reach the Euro 2020 finals.
More coverage
Euro 2020: Danish press reacts to semi-final extra-time defeat to England
Hull Daily Mail
It was Denmark's best performance at a major tournament since 1992
-
´The VAR has let the referee down´ – Wenger insists no England penalty
SoccerNews.com
-
Southgate delight as resilient England banish memories of Moscow
SoccerNews.com
-
‘I don’t believe the referee is going to sleep well’ – Jose Mourinho perplexed by decision to award England decisive extra-time penalty as Gareth Southgate’s men defeat Denmark in Euro 2020 semi-finals
talkSPORT
-
Euro 2020: England fans celebrate as Three Lions make final
BBC News