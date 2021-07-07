Rudy Giuliani's law license has been suspended in Washington, D.C.
The D.C. Court of Appeals temporarily suspended Giuliani's license pending disciplinary proceedings in New York, where he was previously suspended.
The former New York City mayor can no longer practice law in the state.
Donald Trump’s lawyer and former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani had his law license suspended in the state of New York. CNN’s..