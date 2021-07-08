Covid-19: Amber list quarantine for fully vaccinated to end on 19 July
The exemption will apply to vaccinated UK residents and under-18s arriving in England from 19 July.Full Article
Transport Secretary says new rules mean anyone who has been vaccinated twice no longer needs to go into quarantine
Travel experts have seen a surge in holiday bookings after green list additions and with the expected change to amber list..