A nine-year-old makes 'America's Got Talent' history, jokes about Simon Cowell's wardrobe
Published
Victory Brinker, a nine-year-old singer, received the first unanimous golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent," sending her to the live round.
Published
Victory Brinker, a nine-year-old singer, received the first unanimous golden buzzer on "America's Got Talent," sending her to the live round.
Nine-year-old Victory Brinker made history on the "America's Got Talent" stage after securing the first-ever collective golden..
If you thought you'd seen the last Golden Buzzer contestant on "America's Got Talent" this season, think again.