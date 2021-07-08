Camper pulled from tent, killed in Montana grizzly bear attack identified
On Wednesday, a grizzly bear attacked campers in Montana. The victim has been identified as 65-year-old Leah Davis Lokan of Chico California.
A grizzly bear pulled a Butte County woman from her tent in a small Montana town in the middle of the night and killed her before..