Belarus blocks access to 'Nasha Niva' news website
Published
Nasha Niva, one of Belarus' oldest newspapers, is the latest independent media organization in Belarus to be targeted by authorities over its reporting.Full Article
Published
Nasha Niva, one of Belarus' oldest newspapers, is the latest independent media organization in Belarus to be targeted by authorities over its reporting.Full Article
Belarusian authorities have blocked the website of a leading online media outlet and detained several of its journalists.