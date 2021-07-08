'Bridgerton' author Julia Quinn's father, sister killed by drunk driver in car accident
Julia Quinn, the author behind the "Bridgerton" books that were adapted into a Netflix series, is mourning the death of her sister and father.
"I have lost my father, and I don't have my sister with whom to grieve," Julia Quinn said
Julia Quinn, author of the hit “Bridgerton” series, is grieving the loss of her sister Violet Charles and their father Steve..