Two members of the Metropolitan Police have been served misconduct notices over potential failings in the disappearance of teenager Richard Okorogheye, the police watchdog has told Sky News.Full Article
Two police staff given misconduct notices over disappearance of teenager
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Two police officers served misconduct notices over Richard Okorogheye
The IOPC is investigating how Richard's disappearance was investigated before his death
Essex Chronicle
Two police officers given misconduct notices over disappearance of teenager
Two members of the Metropolitan Police have been given misconduct notices over potential failings in the disappearance of teenager..
Sky News