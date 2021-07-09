Pfizer to Seek OK for 3rd Vaccine Dose; Shots Still Protect
Published
Antibodies naturally wane over time, so studies are under way to tell if and when boosters might be neededFull Article
Published
Antibodies naturally wane over time, so studies are under way to tell if and when boosters might be neededFull Article
Pfizer is asking the FDA for emergency use authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine. WBZ-TV's Kristina Rex reports.
Pfizer is about to seek U.S. authorization for a third dose of its COVID-19 vaccine, saying Thursday that another shot within 12..