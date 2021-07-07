On Monday, the UK government will confirm whether the data allows us to lift the remaining COVID restrictions in England on 19 July.Full Article
Will the data allow the government to lift coronavirus restrictions on 19 July?
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Vaccine in numbers: 171,477 more people receive second dose in UK
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Government data up to July 7 shows that of the 79,800,224 Covid jabs given in the UK so far, 45,601,445 were first doses – a rise..
PM’s Covid approach ‘an exception’, says Sturgeon in plea for caution
PA - Press Association STUDIO
More coverage
UK to Lift Coronavirus Restrictions Despite Delta Variant Surge
Wibbitz Top Stories
UK to Lift Coronavirus Restrictions, Despite Delta Variant Surge.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said
Monday that he plans..
Vaccine in numbers: 76,962 more first doses administered in UK
PA - Press Association STUDIO
Men With Low Testosterone More Likely To Die From Covid-19
Eurasia Review