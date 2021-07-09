Sarah Everard: Police officer pleads guilty to murder
The killing of 33-year-old Sarah Everard sparked waves of demonstrations as people took to the streets of the UK to protest violence against women.Full Article
Here is how events in the Sarah Everard case unfolded and led police to the door of one of their own, as Wayne Couzens pleads..
A police officer has accepted responsibility for killing Sarah Everard, a court heard.Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, appeared at the Old..