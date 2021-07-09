Mark Cavendish equals Eddy Merckx's Tour de France stage win record of 34
Published
Britain's Mark Cavendish makes history in the Tour de France by equalling Eddy Merckx's Tour stage win record of 34.Full Article
Published
Britain's Mark Cavendish makes history in the Tour de France by equalling Eddy Merckx's Tour stage win record of 34.Full Article
Mark Cavendish etched his name deeper into Tour de France history on Friday as he won his 34th career stage to match the record of..
Britian's Mark Cavendish has equalled Eddy Merckx's Tour de France stage wins record, when the British sprinter claimed his 34th..