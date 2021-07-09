Widow of former Egyptian President Anwar Sadat dies in Egypt's capital, aged 87
President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi's office said she had been a role model for Egyptian women and granted her a national award posthumously.Full Article
Jehan Sadat, who had been battling cancer, had consistently defended her husband’s decision to sign a peace agreement with Israel..