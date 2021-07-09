Chinese officials say giant pandas are no longer endangered
Chinese officials have downgraded giant pandas from endangered to "vulnerable." The number of giant pandas in the wild has reached over 1,800.
Giant pandas are no longer classified as endangered but they remain vulnerable, Chinese officials say.
