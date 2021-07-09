Harry Kane has revealed England's team of "normal lads" have all dreamed of lifting a trophy for their country ahead of Sunday's Euro 2020 final against Italy.Full Article
England's 'normal lads' have dreamed of lifting Euro 2020 trophy, says captain Harry Kane
