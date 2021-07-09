Biden fires Trump-era social security commissioner after he refuses to resign
The White House accused Trump-appointee Andrew Saul of politicizing disability payments and opposing the agenda of the Biden administration.
Andrew Saul says he intends to keep working at the agency.
The White House said the Social Security commissioner, Andrew Saul, "undermined and politicized" the agency's benefits.
