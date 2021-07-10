Jovenel Moïse: Haiti requests foreign troops after president's assassination
Haitian officials want US and UN forces to protect key infrastructure in the country in turmoil.Full Article
Agents from multiple agencies are joining the investigation into Wednesday's assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse, but..
Haiti asks UN, US to send troops after president’s assassination