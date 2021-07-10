'Deliberate murder': Bangladesh factory owner arrested after 52 die in fire
Published
Police chief Jayedul Alam says the entrance to the factory had been padlocked when the fire broke out.Full Article
Published
Police chief Jayedul Alam says the entrance to the factory had been padlocked when the fire broke out.Full Article
Police chief Jayedul Alam says the entrance to the factory had been padlocked when the fire broke out.
Owner of the factory and four of his sons were among eight people detained over the fire.