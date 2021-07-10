Robert E. Lee statue removal underway in Charlottesville, Va.
Published
Work is underway to take down a Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., nearly four years agoFull Article
Published
Work is underway to take down a Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va., nearly four years agoFull Article
Work is underway to take down a Confederate monument that helped spark a violent white supremacist rally in Charlottesville, Va.,..