World champion boxer Chris Eubank Jr has paid tribute in a series of posts to his brother Sebastian Eubank who died days before his 30th birthday.Full Article
'I cried the whole day': Chris Eubank Jr opens up about death of his brother Sebastian
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Chris Eubank Jr breaks silence after brother Sebastian's tragic death in Dubai
Boxer Chris Eubank Jr has taken to Twitter to say goodbye to his brother Sebastian after the fellow boxer tragically died while on..
Daily Star