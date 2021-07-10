Southgate urges fans to roar England to victory in Euro 2020 final
Published
England boss Gareth Southgate urges fans to roar his side to victory when the Three Lions face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.Full Article
Published
England boss Gareth Southgate urges fans to roar his side to victory when the Three Lions face Italy in the Euro 2020 final at Wembley on Sunday.Full Article
Gareth Southgate has urged England fans to respect and not boo Italy's national anthem when it is played before Sunday's..
It is the most anticipated match for years — and England and Italy fans in Northern Ireland have told of their excitement ahead..