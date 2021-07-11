Celebrities descend on T-Mobile Arena for UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

Celebrities descend on T-Mobile Arena for UFC 264: Dustin Poirier vs. Conor McGregor 3

USATODAY.com

Published

A long list of celebrities made their way to T-Mobile Arena on Saturday night for what has been dubbed, "the biggest fight of the year."

Full Article