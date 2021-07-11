An eight-week interval between vaccine doses provides "much better" protection from coronavirus, vaccines minister Nadhim Zahawi has said, as he dismissed reports that the gap is due to be reduced from eight weeks to four.Full Article
Eight-week interval between COVID jabs 'much better' than four, says vaccines minister
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Lockdowns In Asia As Some Nations See 1st Major Virus Surges
Watch VideoSeveral countries around Asia and the Pacific that are experiencing their first major surges of the coronavirus rushed..
Newsy