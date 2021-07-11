Novak Djokovic wins 20th Grand Slam at Wimbledon, ties men's all-time record

Novak Djokovic beat Matteo Berrettini in four sets at the Wimbledon Championships to win his 20th Grand Slam title, tying Federer and Nadal's record.

