Wimbledon 2021: The moment Novak Djokovic won a sixth Wimbledon title
Published
Watch the moment Novak Djokovic wins a sixth Wimbledon title and his 20th Grand Slam after beating Italian Matteo Berrettini in four sets.Full Article
Published
Watch the moment Novak Djokovic wins a sixth Wimbledon title and his 20th Grand Slam after beating Italian Matteo Berrettini in four sets.Full Article
Novak Djokovic won a record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title and sixth Wimbledon on Sunday with a four-set victory over battling..
Novak Djokovic beat Italian Matteo Berrettini 6-7(4) 6-4 6-4 6-3 to win his sixth title at Wimbledon on Sunday in London.