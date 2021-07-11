Covid-19: PM urges caution as 19 July unlocking set to go ahead
Published
Boris Johnson warns that Covid cases, currently at 30,000 a day, will rise as restrictions end.Full Article
Published
Boris Johnson warns that Covid cases, currently at 30,000 a day, will rise as restrictions end.Full Article
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson urged people on Monday (July 12) to show caution when nearly all remaining COVID-19..
As a major influx of tourists is moving to hills in search of some much-needed respite from the heatwave, which has hit the plains...