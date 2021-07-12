Firefighters are grappling with searing heat as they struggle to contain a huge wildfire in California as western states remain in the grip of a fierce heatwave.Full Article
US wildfires rage on as temperatures hit searing 54C in California's Death Valley
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
US heatwave: Death Valley records high temperature of 54C, wildfires rage
Firefighters struggled to contain an exploding Northern California wildfire under blazing temperatures as another heatwave hits the..
New Zealand Herald