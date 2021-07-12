Patricia Heaton celebrates three years sober in 'freedom from alcohol' Instagram post
Patricia Heaton told followers she was celebrating three years sober from alcohol in a post on Instagram.
Patricia Heaton is celebrating a major milestone in her sobriety journey! The 63-year-old The Middle and Everyone Loves Raymond..
Actress Patricia Heaton said this weekend she was celebrating three years of "freedom from alcohol."