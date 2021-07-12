Biden Backs Trump Rejection of China’s South Sea Claim
Published
Beijing claims almost all of South China Sea and routinely objects to any action by US military in regionFull Article
Published
Beijing claims almost all of South China Sea and routinely objects to any action by US military in regionFull Article
United States President Joe Biden recently expressed his support of Trump's previous stance against China's continued claims over..
On the domestic front, Joe Biden is flirting with transformational policies around energy, environment, and infrastructure. It’s..