Edwin Edwards, Flamboyant Louisiana Governor, Is Dead at 93
He served four terms, charmed voters with his escapades and survived a score of investigations before going to prison in 2002 for racketeering.Full Article
Edwin Washington Edwards, the high-living four-term governor whose three-decade dominance of Louisiana politics was all but..