UK reports 34,471 new COVID cases and six more deaths
Published
The UK has reported 34,471 new COVID-19 cases and six more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, government data shows.Full Article
Published
The UK has reported 34,471 new COVID-19 cases and six more coronavirus-related deaths in the latest 24-hour period, government data shows.Full Article
By RNZ Fiji has recorded 873 new cases of Covid-19 and three more deaths, including a 15-year-old girl, in the 24 hours ending at..
The virus claimed the lives of seven more people, raising the death toll in the district to 10,843, an official said, adding that..